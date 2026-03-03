Is State Street SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 01/31/2006, the State Street SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by State Street Investment Management. XHB has been able to amass assets over $1.86 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Industrials ETFs. Before fees and expenses, XHB seeks to match the performance of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index.

The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Homebuilders Index is a modified equal weight index.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

With one of the least expensive products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.35%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.71%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector - about 65.3% of the portfolio. Industrials and Energy round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) accounts for about 3.69% of total assets, followed by Carrier Global Corp (CARR) and Johnson Controls Internation (JCI).

XHB's top 10 holdings account for about 35.76% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 9.9% and is up about 12.39% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 03/03/2026), respectively. XHB has traded between $86.79 and $121.36 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.34 and standard deviation of 25.31% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 37 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers .

Alternatives

State Street SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF(PKB) tracks Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index The fund has $447.22 million in assets. PKB has an expense ratio of 0.57%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Industrials ETFs

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center

State Street SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

