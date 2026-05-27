Is State Street SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The State Street SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) made its debut on 05/29/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Global Large-Cap Value Equity ETF category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by State Street Investment Management, WDIV has amassed assets over $269.98 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Global Large-Cap Value Equity ETF. WDIV seeks to match the performance of the S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats Index measures the performance of high dividend-yield companies included in the S&P Global BMI that have followed a managed-dividends policy of increasing or stable dividends for at least ten consecutive years.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.40% for WDIV, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

WDIV's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 4.00%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Taking into account individual holdings, Telus Corp (T) accounts for about 1.72% of the fund's total assets, followed by Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) and Legal + General Group Plc (LGEN).

WDIV's top 10 holdings account for about 15.24% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 9.18% and is up about 24.49% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 05/27/2026), respectively. WDIV has traded between $68.42 and $82.67 during this last 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 0.55 and standard deviation of 11.62% for the trailing three-year period, which makes WDIV a low risk choice in this particular space. With about 125 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk .

Alternatives

State Street SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Global Large-Cap Value Equity ETF segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

State Street SPDR Global Dow ETF (DGT) tracks Global Dow Index and the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) tracks Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend Index. State Street SPDR Global Dow ETF has $628.76 million in assets, Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has $3.35 billion. DGT has an expense ratio of 0.50% and GCOW changes 0.60%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Global Large-Cap Value Equity ETF

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center

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State Street SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.