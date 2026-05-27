Is State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 01/31/2006, smart beta exchange traded fund State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) provides investors broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by State Street Investment Management. XBI has been able to amass assets over $8.33 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Health Care ETFs. XBI, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index.

The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

XBI's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.33%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For XBI, it has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector --about 100% of the portfolio.

When you look at individual holdings, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) accounts for about 1.81% of the fund's total assets, followed by Alkermes Plc (ALKS) and Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 13.38% of XBI's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 9.37% so far this year and it's up approximately 69.27% in the last one year (as of 05/27/2026). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $78.77 and $138.67

XBI has a beta of 0.85 and standard deviation of 26.52% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a high risk choice in the space. With about 157 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk .

Alternatives

State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (FBT) tracks NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) tracks Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF has $2.47 billion in assets, iShares Biotechnology ETF has $7.92 billion. FBT has an expense ratio of 0.55% and IBB changes 0.44%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Health Care ETFs

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.