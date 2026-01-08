Is State Street SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 11/08/2005, smart beta exchange traded fund State Street SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) provides investors broad exposure to the Financials ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by State Street Investment Management. KBE has been able to amass assets over $1.34 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Financials ETFs. KBE seeks to match the performance of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a modified equal-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts. The Bank Index is currently comprised of common stocks of national money centers and leading regional banks or thrifts listed on the NYSE or another U.S. national securities exchange, or NASDAQ/National Market System.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for KBE are 0.35%, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.44%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector - about 100% of the portfolio.

When you look at individual holdings, Comerica Inc (CMA) accounts for about 1.25% of the fund's total assets, followed by Bankunited Inc (BKU) and Banc Of California Inc (BANC).

The top 10 holdings account for about 11.54% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, KBE return is roughly 2.88%, and was up about 15.88% in the last one year (as of 01/08/2026). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $45.85 and $62.95.

The ETF has a beta of 0.95 and standard deviation of 27.91% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 104 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk .

Alternatives

State Street SPDR S&P Bank ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Financials ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

First Trust NASDAQ Bank ETF (FTXO) tracks Nasdaq US Smart Banks Index and the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) tracks KBW Nasdaq Bank index. First Trust NASDAQ Bank ETF has $273.86 million in assets, Invesco KBW Bank ETF has $6.16 billion. FTXO has an expense ratio of 0.60% and KBWB changes 0.35%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Financials ETFs

Bottom Line

