Is State Street SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 12/02/2015, the State Street SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by State Street Investment Management, and has been able to amass over $831.63 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor Index.

The Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor Index reflects the performance of a segment of large-capitalization U.S. equity securities demonstrating a combination of core factors high value, high quality, and low size characteristics, with a focus factor comprising high yield characteristics.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for ONEY are 0.20%, which makes it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 2.97%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

ONEY's heaviest allocation is in the Industrials sector, which is about 14.1% of the portfolio. Its Consumer Staples and Financials round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) accounts for about 2.23% of the fund's total assets, followed by Eog Resources Inc (EOG) and Target Corp (TGT).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 13.67% of ONEY's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 6.08% and is up roughly 12.14% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 01/16/2026), respectively. ONEY has traded between $95.52 and $120.47 during this last 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 0.89 and standard deviation of 14.87% for the trailing three-year period. With about 306 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk .

Alternatives

State Street SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $75.94 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $163.72 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV changes 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value

Bottom Line

