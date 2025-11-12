Is State Street SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the State Street SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) debuted on 12/02/2015, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by State Street Investment Management, ONEV has amassed assets over $579.23 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, ONEV seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focused Factor Index.

The Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focused Factor Index reflects the performance of a segment of large-capitalization U.S. equity securities demonstrating a combination of core factors high value, high quality, and low size characteristics, with a focus factor comprising low volatility characteristics.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for ONEV are 0.20%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.89%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For ONEV, it has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector --about 20.7% of the portfolio --while Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) accounts for about 1.33% of the fund's total assets, followed by Humana Inc (HUM) and Cencora Inc (COR).

ONEV's top 10 holdings account for about 9.38% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 7.23% and it's up approximately 1.3% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 11/12/2025), respectively. ONEV has traded between $114.16 and $135.42 during this last 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 0.89 and standard deviation of 13.08% for the trailing three-year period. With about 447 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk .

Alternatives

State Street SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks S&P 500 Index and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) tracks S&P 500 Index. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $722.1 billion in assets, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has $801.67 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VOO changes 0.03%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend

Bottom Line

