State Street SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SJNK

In trading on Monday, shares of the State Street SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: SJNK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.28, changing hands as low as $25.25 per share. State Street SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJNK's low point in its 52 week range is $23.92 per share, with $25.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.26.

