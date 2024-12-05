State Street Reduces Stake in SiteMinder Limited

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in SiteMinder Limited as of December 3, 2024. This change in holding could influence investor sentiment regarding SiteMinder’s stock, providing new dynamics in the market. Investors may want to consider how this shift impacts their portfolio strategies.

