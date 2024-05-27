News & Insights

Stocks

State Street Reduces Stake in Regis Resources

May 27, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

Regis Resources Limited has announced a change in the holdings of one of its substantial shareholders, State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries. The update reveals a decrease in State Street’s voting power in the company, from 6.56% to 5.44%. This change in shareholding composition could influence the company’s future direction and is of interest to investors monitoring share market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:RRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RGRNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.