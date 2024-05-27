State Street Reduces Stake in Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

Regis Resources Limited has announced a change in the holdings of one of its substantial shareholders, State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries. The update reveals a decrease in State Street’s voting power in the company, from 6.56% to 5.44%. This change in shareholding composition could influence the company’s future direction and is of interest to investors monitoring share market dynamics.

