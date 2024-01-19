News & Insights

Markets
STT

State Street Q4 Profit Plunges 71%, But Results Top Estimates

January 19, 2024 — 07:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) reported Friday that net income for the fourth quarter decreased 2 percent to $210 million from $733 million from last year, with earnings per share declining 8 percent to $0.55 from last year's $1.91.

Excluding items, the company reported adjusted earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter decreased 3.5 percent to $3.04 billion from $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $2.95 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.