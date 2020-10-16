Markets
STT

State Street Q3 Profit Down, But Results Top Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) reported that its third-quarter net income available to common shareholders decreased to $517 million from $528 million in the prior year. But earnings per share increased to $1.45 from $$1.42 in the previous year.

Earnings per share, excluding certain items, were $1.45 compared to $1.51 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter declined to $2.78 billion from $2.90 billion last year. Analysts expected revenues of $2.77 billion for the quarter.

Fee revenue increased 2%, largely due to improving servicing and management fees, stronger Charles River Development revenue and FX trading services, partially offset by a decline in securities finance revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular