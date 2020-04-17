Markets
STT

State Street Q1 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) reported that its first-quarter net income rose to $634 million or $1.62 per share from $508 million or $1.18 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

While its first quarter results were somewhat impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's overall strong year-over-year performance reflected the strength, diversity and durability of its business mode, the company said.

Total provision for credit losses increased $36 million primarily driven by the impact of COVID-19 driven changes in State Street's economic outlook as of quarter-end on estimated lifetime losses under the CECL standard.

Net interest income decreased 1% from the prior year, primarily due to the impact of lower market rates, partially offset by stronger deposit balances reflecting period-end first-quarter of 2020 inflows, and episodic market-related benefits.

Quarterly revenue grew to $3.07 billion from $2.93 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular