Markets
STT

State Street Projects FY22 Fee Revenue To Rise 3-4% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - State Street Corporation (STT) said it finished 2021 with a strong fourth quarter performance, contributing to a record year for fee revenue. Fourth quarter fee revenue increased 4%, primarily reflecting strong Servicing and Management fees, partially offset by lower FX trading services and Software and processing fees. Net interest income declined 3%, for the quarter. For fiscal 2022, the company estimates fee revenue to increase 3-4%.

Fourth quarter earnings per share ex-notable items was $2.00, up 18%. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.88, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income increased to $697 million from $537 million. Earnings per share was $1.78 compared to $1.39, last year.

Total revenue was $3.1 billion, up 3% ex-notables. Analysts on average had estimated $3.01 billion in revenue. Total fee revenue was $2.51 billion compared to $2.42 billion.

State Street Corporation also announced that Cyrus Taraporevala, president and chief executive officer of State Street Global Advisors, will retire in 2022. Taraporevala will remain in his role through the completion of the search for his successor and transition process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular