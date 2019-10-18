US Markets

State Street profit falls 23.7% on lower fees

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Custodian bank State Street Corp posted a 23.7% fall in third-quarter profit on Friday, as it earned less from asset servicing and management fees.

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Custodian bank State Street Corp STT.N posted a 23.7% fall in third-quarter profit on Friday, as it earned less from asset servicing and management fees.

Net income fell to $583 million, or $1.42 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $764 million, or $1.87 per share, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/2BpbF4I)

Total revenue fell 2.9% to $2.9 billion.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni )

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8400;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular