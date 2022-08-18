State Street (NYSE:STT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.63

The board of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.63 on the 13th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 3.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

State Street's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, State Street has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on State Street's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 31%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 32.2% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 31% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain. NYSE:STT Historic Dividend August 18th 2022

State Street Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.72 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.52. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

We Could See State Street's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that State Street has grown earnings per share at 5.6% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like State Street's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for State Street that you should be aware of before investing. Is State Street not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

