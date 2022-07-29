State Street (NYSE:STT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.63

State Street Corporation's (NYSE:STT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.63 on 13th of October. This makes the dividend yield 3.6%, which is above the industry average.

State Street's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

State Street has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 31%, which means that State Street would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 31.2%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 32% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:STT Historic Dividend July 29th 2022

State Street Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.72 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.52. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

We Could See State Street's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. State Street has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.6% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

State Street Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for State Street that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

