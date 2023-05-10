State Street Now Owns 5.87% of Vertex Energy (VTNR)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.44MM shares of Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR). This represents 5.87% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 9.17MM shares and 12.12% of the company, a decrease in shares of 51.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vertex Energy is 13.41. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 109.14% from its latest reported closing price of 6.41.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex Energy is 3,943MM, an increase of 15.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTNR is 0.13%, an increase of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 41,843K shares. The put/call ratio of VTNR is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 8,193K shares representing 10.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,216K shares, representing a decrease of 12.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 27.62% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,400K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing an increase of 27.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 30.19% over the last quarter.

Trellus Management Company holds 2,121K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,808K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sona Asset Management holds 1,362K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Vertex Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex Energy Inc. is a middle market consolidator, refiner and re-refiner of distressed petroleum streams, such as used oil, transmix, fuel oils and off-specification commercial chemical products.

