State Street Now Owns 4.99% of Gevo (GEVO)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.83MM shares of Gevo Inc (GEVO). This represents 4.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 26.22MM shares and 11.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 54.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.94% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gevo is 1.84. The forecasts range from a low of 1.31 to a high of $2.84. The average price target represents an increase of 16.94% from its latest reported closing price of 1.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gevo is 14MM, an increase of 174.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gevo. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEVO is 0.02%, a decrease of 25.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 107,944K shares. The put/call ratio of GEVO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 12,512K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,060K shares, representing a decrease of 76.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 37.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,871K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,639K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 22.53% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,128K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,252K shares, representing an increase of 14.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 9.92% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 5,293K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,635K shares, representing an increase of 12.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 28.35% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,740K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,893K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 17.98% over the last quarter.

Gevo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gevo's mission is to transform renewable energy and carbon into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons. These liquid hydrocarbons can be used for drop-in transportation fuels such as gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel, that when burned have potential to yield net-zero greenhouse gas emissions when measured across the full lifecycle of the products. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo's products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo's technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo's ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented, technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.