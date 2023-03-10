State Street Now Owns 11.03% of bluebird bio (BLUE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.68MM shares of bluebird bio Inc (BLUE). This represents 11.03% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 12.76MM shares and 15.39% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.81% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for bluebird bio is $7.48. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 50.81% from its latest reported closing price of $4.96.

The projected annual revenue for bluebird bio is $68MM, an increase of 1,215.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in bluebird bio. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLUE is 0.11%, an increase of 85.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 72,836K shares. The put/call ratio of BLUE is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 10,400K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,637K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 9.04% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,700K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,140K shares, representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 4,636K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,336K shares, representing a decrease of 36.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 5.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,664K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,274K shares, representing an increase of 14.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 18.26% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,500K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bluebird bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From its Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, they're developing gene and cell therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond their labs, the company is working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

