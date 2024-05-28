State Street No Longer Substantial Holder in Worley

Worley Limited (AU:WOR) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Worley Limited as disclosed in the latest regulatory filing. This change comes after alterations in their voting interests in the company, with the details of the changes provided in the annexures of the form. No further details regarding the nature of the transactions or the consideration involved were disclosed in the summary.

