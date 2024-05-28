State Street No Longer Substantial Holder in Lifestyle Communities

Lifestyle Communities Ltd (AU:LIC) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Lifestyle Communities Ltd as of May 24, 2024. This change follows their previous notice given on the same date, and marks a significant shift in the company’s shareholder structure. Details of the changes in voting interests and associations related to this development have been provided in the formal notice.

