State Street No Longer Major Regis Resources Holder

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Regis Resources Limited as of May 24, 2024. This change follows previous notifications made to the company in late May, detailing alterations in voting interests and associative relationships. The specifics of the changes, including affected securities and votes, are documented in the annexures to the form.

