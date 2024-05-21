State Street No Longer Major Paladin Energy Shareholder

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Paladin Energy Ltd as of May 17, 2024. This change comes after their previous notification to the company in March of the same year. Specific details regarding the changes in relevant interests and associations in relation to voting securities have been provided, following corporate regulatory requirements.

For further insights into AU:PDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.