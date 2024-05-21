News & Insights

State Street No Longer Major Paladin Energy Shareholder

May 21, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Paladin Energy Ltd as of May 17, 2024. This change comes after their previous notification to the company in March of the same year. Specific details regarding the changes in relevant interests and associations in relation to voting securities have been provided, following corporate regulatory requirements.

