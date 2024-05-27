State Street No Longer Major Investor in Tech One

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Technology One Limited as of May 23, 2024. This change follows their last notice to the company on May 20, 2024. The notice details changes in relevant interests and associations with the substantial holder concerning voting securities of the company.

For further insights into AU:TNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.