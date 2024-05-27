News & Insights

Stocks

State Street No Longer Major Investor in Tech One

May 27, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Technology One Limited as of May 23, 2024. This change follows their last notice to the company on May 20, 2024. The notice details changes in relevant interests and associations with the substantial holder concerning voting securities of the company.

For further insights into AU:TNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THNOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.