State Street No Longer Major Holder in Bellevue Gold

State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in Bellevue Gold Limited as of 27th May 2024, following changes in their voting interests in the company. This marks a significant shift in the company’s ownership structure, which may impact investor relations and stock performance.

