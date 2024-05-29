News & Insights

Stocks

State Street No Longer Major Holder in Bellevue Gold

May 29, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bellevue Gold Limited (AU:BGL) has released an update.

State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in Bellevue Gold Limited as of 27th May 2024, following changes in their voting interests in the company. This marks a significant shift in the company’s ownership structure, which may impact investor relations and stock performance.

For further insights into AU:BGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.