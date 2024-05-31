State Street No Longer a Major Credit Corp Holder

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in Credit Corp Group Limited as of May 29, 2024, according to a recent filing. The company had previously reported their substantial holding status on the same day, with the notice dated just two days earlier. This marks a significant change in the company’s ownership structure, potentially impacting investor relations and stock performance.

For further insights into AU:CCP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.