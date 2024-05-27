News & Insights

State Street No Longer Major Credit Corp Holder

May 27, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Credit Corp Group Limited as stated in their latest regulatory filing, marking a significant change in the company’s share ownership. The detailed changes in holdings and associated voting rights, as well as any alterations in associations with the substantial holder, were disclosed following the Corporations Act 2001 guidelines.

