State Street No Longer Major Credit Corp Holder

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Credit Corp Group Limited as stated in their latest regulatory filing, marking a significant change in the company’s share ownership. The detailed changes in holdings and associated voting rights, as well as any alterations in associations with the substantial holder, were disclosed following the Corporations Act 2001 guidelines.

