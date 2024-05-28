State Street No Longer Major Boss Energy Holder

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Boss Energy Limited as of 24 May 2024, as detailed in the most recent regulatory filing. The filing documents a change in relevant interests and voting securities since their last substantial holding notice. This move could signal significant shifts in shareholder composition and potential impacts on the company’s governance.

For further insights into AU:BOE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.