State Street No Longer Major Boss Energy Holder

May 28, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Boss Energy Limited as of 24 May 2024, as detailed in the most recent regulatory filing. The filing documents a change in relevant interests and voting securities since their last substantial holding notice. This move could signal significant shifts in shareholder composition and potential impacts on the company’s governance.

