State Street No Longer Major Alumina Limited Holder

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Alumina Limited as of May 24, 2024, following changes in their voting interests since their last notice. The details of the changes, including the nature and consideration given for the change, have been outlined in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 requirements. The Company’s latest form provides the necessary disclosures and is intended for personal use only.

