State Street No Longer Major Alumina Holder

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Alumina Limited as of May 29, 2024, according to a recent filing. This marks a significant change in the company’s shareholding structure, potentially impacting its voting power dynamics. Details of the changes in relevant interests and associations were provided in the required statutory forms.

