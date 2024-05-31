State Street No Longer Major Alumina Holder

News & Insights

Alumina Limited (AU:AWC) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Alumina Limited as of May 29, 2024, according to a recent filing. This marks a significant change in the company’s shareholding structure, potentially impacting its voting power dynamics. Details of the changes in relevant interests and associations were provided in the required statutory forms.

