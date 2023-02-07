State Street Increases Position in Welltower (WELL)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.13MM shares of Welltower Inc (WELL). This represents 6.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 27.63MM shares and 6.35% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.31% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Welltower is $79.97. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 7.31% from its latest reported closing price of $74.52.

The projected annual revenue for Welltower is $6,446MM, an increase of 14.06%. The projected annual EPS is $0.90, an increase of 98.36%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1631 funds or institutions reporting positions in Welltower. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WELL is 0.5052%, a decrease of 12.4741%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.28% to 523,086K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 40,144,429 shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,133,631 shares, representing an increase of 14.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,913,881 shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,027,417 shares, representing an increase of 30.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 18.75% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,834,274 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,763,392 shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 14.56% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 15,559,841 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,657,931 shares, representing an increase of 63.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 178.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,816,151 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,367,335 shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Welltower Declares $0.61 Dividend

Welltower said on August 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 22, 2022 received the payment on August 31, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.61 per share.

At the current share price of $74.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.22%, the lowest has been 2.50%, and the highest has been 8.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

Welltower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Welltower Inc., an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ('REIT'), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.