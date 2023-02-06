State Street Increases Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.71MM shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE). This represents 6.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.63MM shares and 5.47% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.34% and an increase in total ownership of 1.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.36% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is $23.26. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 32.36% from its latest reported closing price of $17.57.

Fund Sentiment

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WRE is 0.1339%, a decrease of 5.7817%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 90,682K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,382,089 shares

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,762,111 shares

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,961,514 shares

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,055,900 shares

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,677,800 shares

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Declares $0.17 Dividend

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust said on July 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 20, 2022 received the payment on October 5, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $17.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.26%, the lowest has been 2.60%, and the highest has been 6.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=224).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Elme Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the D.C. Metro region. Its portfolio of 43 properties includes approximately 3.4 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units across the region. The company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, WashREIT is a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.

