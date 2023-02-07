State Street Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 57.57MM shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA). This represents 6.68% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 47.10MM shares and 5.45% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.25% and an increase in total ownership of 1.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.02% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance is $42.46. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.02% from its latest reported closing price of $36.28.

The projected annual revenue for Walgreens Boots Alliance is $135,932MM, an increase of 2.84%. The projected annual EPS is $4.52.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2013 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 1.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WBA is 0.2629%, a decrease of 2.6893%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 548,675K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,876,944 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,612,904 shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,161,151 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,471,362 shares, representing a decrease of 18.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 25.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,261,197 shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,871,465 shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,303,630 shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,045,389 shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 12,690,497 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,476,841 shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, touching millions of lives every day through dispensing and distributing medicines, and through its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products. The company has more than 100 years of trusted health care heritage and innovation in community pharmacy and pharmaceutical wholesaling. Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores. WBA's purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. WBA is included in FORTUNE's 2020 list of the World's Most Admired Companies*, ranked first in the food and drugstore category. This is the 27th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

