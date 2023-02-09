State Street Increases Position in W & T Offshore (WTI)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.81MM shares of W & T Offshore, Inc. (WTI). This represents 8.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2020 they reported 4.82MM shares and 3.42% of the company, an increase in shares of 145.13% and an increase in total ownership of 4.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.49% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for W & T Offshore is $9.69. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 66.49% from its latest reported closing price of $5.82.

The projected annual revenue for W & T Offshore is $836MM, a decrease of 5.71%. The projected annual EPS is $1.90, an increase of 15.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in W & T Offshore. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTI is 0.12%, an increase of 50.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 82,034K shares. The put/call ratio of WTI is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 8,351K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,860K shares, representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 56.12% over the last quarter.

Key Group Holdings holds 5,836K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,311K shares, representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 45.73% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,964K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 15.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,773K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 2,261K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,104K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 48.48% over the last quarter.

W & T Offshore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 43 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 737,000 gross acres, including approximately 527,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 210,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates.

