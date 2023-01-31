State Street Increases Position in Veris Residential (VRE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.19MM shares of Veris Residential Inc (VRE). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.76MM shares and 5.23% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.62% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veris Residential is $17.85. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.62% from its latest reported closing price of $16.90.

The projected annual revenue for Veris Residential is $359MM, a decrease of 1.00%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.73.

Fund Sentiment

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veris Residential. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VRE is 0.2552%, a decrease of 8.1341%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 88,087K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Madison International Realty Holdings holds 6,107,661 shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,806,377 shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,593,783 shares, representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRE by 9.53% over the last quarter.

H holds 4,697,314 shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,475,314 shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRE by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 4,036,969 shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,552,035 shares, representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRE by 68.46% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,509,424 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,544,571 shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRE by 35.30% over the last quarter.

Veris Residential Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

