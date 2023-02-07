State Street Increases Position in Ventas (VTR)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.09MM shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR). This represents 7.28% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 26.32MM shares and 6.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.52% and an increase in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.42% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ventas is $54.16. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.42% from its latest reported closing price of $51.87.

The projected annual revenue for Ventas is $4,424MM, an increase of 8.46%. The projected annual EPS is $0.37.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ventas. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 2.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VTR is 0.3638%, a decrease of 11.1589%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 418,604K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 25,601,091 shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,284,368 shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 15.12% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 19,049,982 shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,481,943 shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 10.99% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,123,212 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,321,738 shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 13.33% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 17,516,884 shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,378,124 shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 15.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,930,884 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,773,926 shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 17.50% over the last quarter.

Ventas Declares $0.45 Dividend

Ventas said on December 7, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022 received the payment on January 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $51.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.76%, the lowest has been 2.86%, and the highest has been 13.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -16.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

Ventas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries - healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), Ventas uses the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of December 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated real estate entities approximately 1,200 properties.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.