State Street Increases Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.73MM shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA). This represents 6.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.33MM shares and 5.97% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.03% and an increase in total ownership of 0.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.81% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vanda Pharmaceuticals is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 48.81% from its latest reported closing price of $7.54.

The projected annual revenue for Vanda Pharmaceuticals is $271MM, an increase of 5.08%. The projected annual EPS is $0.49, an increase of 324.19%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vanda Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VNDA is 0.0882%, an increase of 0.4190%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 65,174K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,143,238 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,931,184 shares, representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,295,233 shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,636,433 shares, representing a decrease of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,928,542 shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877,580 shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 2,724,152 shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,757,646 shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 0.25% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,425,939 shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,377,471 shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients.

