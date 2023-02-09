State Street Increases Position in VAALCO Energy (EGY)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.28MM shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY). This represents 6.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 22, 2016 they reported 0.07MM shares and 0.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 10,373.30% and an increase in total ownership of 6.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.39% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for VAALCO Energy is $0.12. The forecasts range from a low of $0.11 to a high of $0.13. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.39% from its latest reported closing price of $4.53.

The projected annual revenue for VAALCO Energy is $559MM, an increase of 78.01%. The projected annual EPS is $2.44, an increase of 115.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAALCO Energy. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 20.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGY is 0.13%, a decrease of 26.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 40,684K shares. The put/call ratio of EGY is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wilen Investment Management holds 3,132K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 23.93% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 3,097K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,763K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares, representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 28.22% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 1,743K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 36.19% over the last quarter.

Kornitzer Capital Management holds 1,606K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 5.68% over the last quarter.

VAALCO Energy Declares $0.03 Dividend

On October 31, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.13 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 21, 2022 received the payment on December 22, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $4.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.64%, and the highest has been 3.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=46).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

VAALCO Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VAALCO Energy Inc., founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

