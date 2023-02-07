State Street Increases Position in Universal (UVV)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.54MM shares of Universal Corp (UVV). This represents 6.26% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.31MM shares and 5.33% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.93% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UVV is 0.1641%, a decrease of 6.6171%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 22,386K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,797,351 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718,027 shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVV by 19.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,220,329 shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982,298 shares, representing an increase of 19.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVV by 90.70% over the last quarter.

PEY - Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF holds 788,560 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547,632 shares, representing an increase of 30.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVV by 23.21% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 728,489 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748,268 shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVV by 0.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 709,983 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690,883 shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVV by 18.48% over the last quarter.

Universal Declares $0.79 Dividend

Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

At the current share price of $54.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.75%, the lowest has been 4.31%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Universal Background Information

Universal Corporation operates in more than 30 countries spanning five continents. Our primary subsidiary, Universal Leaf Tobacco Company, Incorporated, is responsible for the largest portion of the company's business, the procurement and processing of a variety of leaf tobaccos for and providing supply chain services to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. Universal Corp, is the leading global supplier of leaf tobacco and also have other agro-related businesses that fit with its core competencies.

