State Street Increases Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.82MM shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT). This represents 5.96% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.74MM shares and 5.36% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.50% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Health Realty Income Trust. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UHT is 0.0627%, a decrease of 5.7377%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 9,523K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 928,901 shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895,431 shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHT by 14.50% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 593,117 shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600,701 shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHT by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 362,256 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363,931 shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHT by 61.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 355,007 shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354,893 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHT by 15.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 315,642 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319,369 shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHT by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Declares $0.72 Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust said on November 30, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.86 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.71 per share.

At the current share price of $55.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.15%, the lowest has been 2.17%, and the highest has been 6.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Background Information

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-one investments in twenty states.

