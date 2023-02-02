State Street Increases Position in UGI (UGI)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.69MM shares of UGI Corp (UGI). This represents 9.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 13.90MM shares and 6.64% of the company, an increase in shares of 41.67% and an increase in total ownership of 2.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.76% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for UGI is $45.64. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.76% from its latest reported closing price of $40.48.

The projected annual revenue for UGI is $9,136MM, a decrease of 9.60%. The projected annual EPS is $3.01, a decrease of 41.11%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1061 funds or institutions reporting positions in UGI. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UGI is 0.2207%, a decrease of 8.0970%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 201,271K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 8,471,181 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,553,749 shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 7,770,181 shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,751,353 shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 9.23% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 7,039,365 shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,131,069 shares, representing a decrease of 29.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 34.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,257,324 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,182,907 shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 11.67% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 6,123,570 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UGI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, California, and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

