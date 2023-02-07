State Street Increases Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.47MM shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.55MM shares and 5.34% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.57% and an increase in total ownership of 0.86% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.14% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is $18.53. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.14% from its latest reported closing price of $19.33.

The projected annual revenue for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is $440MM, a decrease of 1.52%. The projected annual EPS is $0.76, an increase of 3.99%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SKT is 0.1315%, an increase of 20.5685%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 90,090K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,644,734 shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,301,927 shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 2.22% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,733,412 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,776,116 shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 32.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,959,875 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,922,900 shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,542,984 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986,273 shares, representing a decrease of 17.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 84.08% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,515,467 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,499,992 shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Declares $0.22 Dividend

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers said on January 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $19.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.88%, the lowest has been 3.41%, and the highest has been 10.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.75 (n=188).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Background Information

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT.

