State Street Increases Position in Prologis (PLD)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 61.92MM shares of Prologis Inc (PLD). This represents 6.71% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 47.02MM shares and 6.36% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.70% and an increase in total ownership of 0.35% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.17% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prologis is $140.87. The forecasts range from a low of $118.17 to a high of $202.65. The average price target represents an increase of 7.17% from its latest reported closing price of $131.44.

The projected annual revenue for Prologis is $6,164MM, an increase of 3.19%. The projected annual EPS is $2.94, a decrease of 45.90%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prologis. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 2.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PLD is 0.8691%, an increase of 2.8087%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.56% to 815,603K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,846,560 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,937,240 shares, representing an increase of 18.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 24.06% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 30,632,970 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,745,588 shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 23,522,445 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,829,113 shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 6.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,088,657 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,783,255 shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 8.72% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 19,946,324 shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,297,902 shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Prologis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.