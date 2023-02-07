State Street Increases Position in PPL (PPL)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 44.20MM shares of PPL Corp (PPL). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 40.81MM shares and 5.44% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.33% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.54% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for PPL is $31.88. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 10.54% from its latest reported closing price of $28.84.

The projected annual revenue for PPL is $7,727MM, an increase of 8.88%. The projected annual EPS is $1.62, an increase of 71.07%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1459 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPL. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PPL is 0.2698%, an increase of 8.5028%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 587,066K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,953,997 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,649,251 shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 20,777,056 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,249,938 shares, representing an increase of 31.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 86.60% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 18,315,437 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,077,125 shares, representing a decrease of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 7.95% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,984,562 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,940,921 shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 2.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,689,320 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,287,462 shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 0.99% over the last quarter.

PPL Declares $0.22 Dividend

PPL said on November 18, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $28.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.17%, the lowest has been 2.61%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.95. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.45%.

PPL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PPL Electric Utilities Corporation, a subsidiary of PPL Corporation, provides electricity delivery services to about 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.