State Street Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.52MM shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD). This represents 6.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 14.79MM shares and 6.06% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.55% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pioneer Natural Resources is $285.12. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.55% from its latest reported closing price of $218.40.

The projected annual revenue for Pioneer Natural Resources is $16,544MM, a decrease of 33.25%. The projected annual EPS is $27.44, a decrease of 6.96%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Natural Resources. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 1.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PXD is 0.5231%, a decrease of 5.1426%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 276,972K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 19,126,915 shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,662,882 shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,535,482 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,749,473 shares, representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 14.63% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 8,090,221 shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,595,521 shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 11.22% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,681,157 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,919,580 shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 23.56% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,078,403 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,489,330 shares, representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources Declares $4.61 Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.61 per share ($18.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $6.60 per share.

At the current share price of $218.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.87%, the lowest has been 0.15%, and the highest has been 16.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.92 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 13.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Pioneer Natural Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale, which is part of the Spraberry Trend of the Permian Basin, where the company is the largest acreage holder. The company is organized in Delaware and headquartered in Irving, Texas.

