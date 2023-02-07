State Street Increases Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.11MM shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB). This represents 6.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.02MM shares and 5.35% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.46% and an increase in total ownership of 0.82% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.19% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is $17.73. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 8.19% from its latest reported closing price of $16.39.

The projected annual revenue for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is $1,529MM, an increase of 15.87%. The projected annual EPS is $0.13.

Fund Sentiment

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PEB is 0.1532%, a decrease of 9.7316%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 168,612K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,573,204 shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,533,423 shares, representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 85.07% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 6,194,589 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,983,955 shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 8.59% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,958,592 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,031,194 shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,323,794 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,821,444 shares, representing an increase of 28.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 31.03% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 4,447,929 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,664,239 shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares $0.01 Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust said on September 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2022 received the payment on October 17, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $16.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.23%, the lowest has been 0.16%, and the highest has been 10.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.97%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust organized in December 2009 to opportunistically acquire and invest in upper upscale, full service hotel and resort properties located in or near urban markets in major United States gateway cities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

