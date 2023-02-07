State Street Increases Position in ONEOK (OKE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.84MM shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE). This represents 7.35% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 31.34MM shares and 7.03% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.79% and an increase in total ownership of 0.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.78% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ONEOK is $71.46. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 4.78% from its latest reported closing price of $68.20.

The projected annual revenue for ONEOK is $24,159MM, an increase of 6.08%. The projected annual EPS is $4.46, an increase of 23.48%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1750 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONEOK. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OKE is 0.3836%, an increase of 3.6624%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 334,800K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,322,387 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,150,659 shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 2.51% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 13,055,219 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,480,430 shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 2.73% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,314,079 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,281,984 shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 3.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,129,980 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,888,600 shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,414,647 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,202,795 shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 2.14% over the last quarter.

ONEOK Declares $0.96 Dividend

ONEOK said on January 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share ($3.82 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 27, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share.

At the current share price of $68.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.96%, the lowest has been 4.46%, and the highest has been 19.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.86 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Oneok Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

