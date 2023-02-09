State Street Increases Position in Old Republic International (ORI)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.91MM shares of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI). This represents 8.51% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 22.45MM shares and 7.31% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.41% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.22% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Republic International is $29.58. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 12.22% from its latest reported closing price of $26.36.

The projected annual revenue for Old Republic International is $7,679MM, a decrease of 5.00%. The projected annual EPS is $2.37, an increase of 4.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 937 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Republic International. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 5.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORI is 0.27%, a decrease of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 256,560K shares. The put/call ratio of ORI is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 14,275K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,118K shares, representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 13,954K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,807K shares, representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 26.74% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 8,912K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,435K shares, representing an increase of 16.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 15.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,396K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,219K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 3.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,227K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,183K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Old Republic International Declares $0.23 Dividend

On August 19, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022 received the payment on September 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $26.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.28%, the lowest has been 3.32%, and the highest has been 11.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Old Republic International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

