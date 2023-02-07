State Street Increases Position in Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.29MM shares of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI). This represents 6.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.85MM shares and 5.89% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.29% and an increase in total ownership of 0.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.30% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Office Properties Income Trust is $17.60. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 5.30% from its latest reported closing price of $16.71.

The projected annual revenue for Office Properties Income Trust is $561MM, a decrease of 2.25%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.31.

Fund Sentiment

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Office Properties Income Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OPI is 0.0930%, an increase of 4.1996%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 41,062K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,544,834 shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,381,935 shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 25.08% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,192,949 shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220,988 shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,108,079 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114,263 shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 23.70% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,722,686 shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471,349 shares, representing an increase of 14.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 91.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,505,262 shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459,999 shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 24.31% over the last quarter.

Office Properties Income Trust Declares $0.55 Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust said on January 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023 will receive the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $16.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 18.66%, the lowest has been 6.34%, and the highest has been 100.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 20.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 24.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Office Properties Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Office Properties Income Trust is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.