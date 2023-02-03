State Street Increases Position in NRG Energy (NRG)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.69MM shares of NRG Energy Inc (NRG). This represents 6.88% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 12.06MM shares and 4.94% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.80% and an increase in total ownership of 1.94% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.37% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for NRG Energy is $40.67. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.37% from its latest reported closing price of $34.95.

The projected annual revenue for NRG Energy is $25,774MM, a decrease of 16.14%. The projected annual EPS is $5.08, a decrease of 35.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1302 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 3.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NRG is 0.2956%, an increase of 0.4904%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 276,568K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 16,604,637 shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,530,610 shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 11,825,977 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,934,583 shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,553,479 shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,526,457 shares, representing an increase of 23.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 87.07% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,442,109 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,026,679 shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 15.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,000,647 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,983,109 shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 4.77% over the last quarter.

NRG Energy Declares $0.38 Dividend

NRG Energy said on January 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.51 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $34.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.24%, the lowest has been 0.28%, and the highest has been 5.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.59 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

NRG Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NRG is bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything it does. It generates electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through its diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future.

